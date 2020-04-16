Coronavirus impact: Clients trimming budgets, want price cuts, says Wipro CEO

Published: April 16, 2020 3:14:38 AM

The CEO said customers were requesting extended payment terms and also for a restructuring of existing spends.

Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said hiring will slow down in the next quarter. Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said hiring will slow down in the next quarter.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted business with clients trimming budgets, cutting discretionary spends and and asking for lower prices. The CEO said customers were requesting extended payment terms and also for a restructuring of existing spends.

Related News

Neemuchwala further said based on estimates, the global GDP rate is expected to decline by 2%. “This assumes that the virus peaks in this quarter (April-June), if the peak goes into the September quarter, the decline will be even more drastic. This is likely to have a significant impact on our customers’ business, earnings and hence their IT spends,” the Wipro chief cautioned.

Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said hiring will slow down in the next quarter. “We will try to honour all the hiring commitments we have made in the last year. Our focus now is on increasing employee utilisation and on boarding existing offers we made,” he said.

While 93% of its billable employees have been enabled to work from home, the actual impact of the Covid-19 crisis would start showing only in Q1FY21 with margins expected to be under pressure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coronavirus impact Clients trimming budgets want price cuts says Wipro CEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Google launches ‘journalism relief fund,’ following Facebook
2Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with iPhone 8 design, iPhone 11 hardware: Specs, India price and all details
3Govt to buy stakes in MSMEs going public from soon-to-be cleared Fund of Funds, says Nitin Gadkari