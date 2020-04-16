Coronavirus impact: Clients trimming budgets, want price cuts, says Wipro CEO

Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said hiring will slow down in the next quarter.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted business with clients trimming budgets, cutting discretionary spends and and asking for lower prices. The CEO said customers were requesting extended payment terms and also for a restructuring of existing spends.

Neemuchwala further said based on estimates, the global GDP rate is expected to decline by 2%. “This assumes that the virus peaks in this quarter (April-June), if the peak goes into the September quarter, the decline will be even more drastic. This is likely to have a significant impact on our customers’ business, earnings and hence their IT spends,” the Wipro chief cautioned.

Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said hiring will slow down in the next quarter. “We will try to honour all the hiring commitments we have made in the last year. Our focus now is on increasing employee utilisation and on boarding existing offers we made,” he said.

While 93% of its billable employees have been enabled to work from home, the actual impact of the Covid-19 crisis would start showing only in Q1FY21 with margins expected to be under pressure.