Coronavirus: GoAir becomes first Indian airline to send staff on unpaid leave; suspends international services

India’s fourth-largest airline, GoAir, will send a section of its employees on unpaid leave on a rotational basis amid massive disruptions in the aviation sector arising from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The airline has also halted all its international operations till April 15. “The sharp decline in air travel that we are currently experiencing is unprecedented,” the airline said.

GoAir has started a “rotational leave without pay programme” to cut costs. “GoAir is forced to take certain measures — we are temporarily suspending all our international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April15, 2020. GoAir has also initiated a short-term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity,” the airline said.

Other Indian airlines, which have all been forced to curtail operations, are also working to cut costs. India’s largest airline IndiGo is no exception and is mulling ways in this regard, but “there is no discussion at the moment on sending staff on unpaid leave,” an official told FE.

The Tata Group-promoted Vistara is understood to be cutting operational costs to mitigate a “significant” reduction in operations. “As is the case across the industry, Vistara has seen a significant impact on operations. We are exercising stringent cost control and are evaluating all avenues for reductions as the situation continues to evolve. We are working to rationalise operational costs, including discretionary spending. We are also de-prioritising any non-customer facing spends right now. We have not considered to send our employees on forced or unpaid leave,” a spokesperson from Vistara told FE.

Airlines have already sought government intervention to tide over the economic impact resulting from the pandemic. GoAir did not respond to FE’s queries regarding how many people were being sent on leave and for what duration.

Airlines across the globe have been struggling to cope with the drastically curtailed schedules. Air fares have dropped between 30% and 45%. On Monday, British carrier Virgin Atlantic sent its staff on an eight-week unpaid leave as a result of 80% reduction in flight operations. Last month, Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific also sent its staff on unpaid leave. Dubai-based Emirates has also curtailed around 80% of its operations. Earlier this week, aviation industry body CAPA said airlines could go bankrupt by May 2020 without coordinated action between governments and the aviation industry.