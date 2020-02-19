Coronavirus delays Coal India Limited equipment deployment

To boost production at CIL ’s Khottadih underground mine in West Bengal, the company planned to commission the ‘continuous miner’ machine which requires an estimated investment of Rs 127 crore.

To boost production at CIL’s Khottadih underground mine in West Bengal, the company planned to commission the ‘continuous miner’ machine which requires an estimated investment of Rs 127 crore. To that end, it had signed a contract agreement with China’s CMATL-SXTD-CMML consortium on a ‘risk and gain’ basis in September 2018 and the equipment was expected to be commissioned in the ongoing financial year. However, sources privy to the development said that the outbreak of Coronavirus has indefinitely delayed the plan.