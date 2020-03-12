Coronavirus: Daily international passenger arrivals falls to 62,000

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all tourist visas as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters file image)

The number of international passengers arriving at the country’s airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said the count might further come down to around 40,000 following the travel advisory issued on Wednesday.

There are 30 international airports in the country and on an average, these aerodromes receive about 70,000 international passengers. Puri, who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said every international passenger is screened at airports.

