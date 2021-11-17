Coromandel to set up Rs 400-cr sulphuric acid plant at Vizag

The new plant will increase the company’s sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 lakh metric tonne per annum from the current 6 lakh, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh metric tonne. (Representational image)

Coromandel International, the country’s second largest phosphatic fertiliser player and part of over Rs 41,000-crore Chennai-based diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Tuesday announced setting up of a sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex at Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The company has also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions) for the project.

The new plant will increase the company’s sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 lakh metric tonne per annum from the current 6 lakh, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh metric tonne.