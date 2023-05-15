scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Coromandel International posts 15% drop in Q4 profit as costs rise

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter rose to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.08 million), compared with 2.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Written by Reuters
Coromandel, Coromandel International, Coromandel profit, Q4 profit, Industry
Coromandel has reported a rise in quarterly profit in the last four quarters.

Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd reported a 15% fall in its quarterly profit on Monday, as soaring costs offset growing demand. 

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter rose to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.08 million), compared with 2.9 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose nearly 30% to 54.76 billion rupees, but was outpaced by a 32% increase in total expenses. 

Also Read

Coromandel has reported a rise in quarterly profit in the last four quarters, as increased crop sowing and firm crop prices bolstered the demand for its products. 

Also Read

While the fertiliser sector witnessed high channel inventory in the fourth quarter driven by slight growth in demand and cooling raw material prices, reduced pest infestations have dented the consumption of pesticides, analysts said. 

Last week, peer UPL Ltd reported a 42% fall in its Q4 profit, hurt by rising raw material costs.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 18:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market