Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund inks investment pact with Amp energy

Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund (CI NMF) has inked a pact with Amp Energy India Private Ltd for joint equity investment of over USD 200 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) in renewables.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), among the largest renewable energy focused fund managers globally, has signed an investment agreement through its Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund I (CI NMF) with Amp Energy India Private Limited, a statement said.

The agreement enables joint equity investments in excess of USD 200 million in renewable energy projects in India, with the potential for future expansion.

Amp India and CI NMF have targeted an initial 1.7 GWp portfolio of renewable energy projects, delivering clean and green energy to C&I and utility customers. This transaction is CI NMF’s first investment in the Indian renewable energy market and its largest commitment since establishment in 2019.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, co-founder, MD and CEO of Amp India, said CIP is the world’s leading renewable energy focused infrastructure fund manager and their significant domain expertise is a strong value addition, in addition to being a capital partner.

“Both will be critical to success as we diversify our portfolio to include solar, wind and hybrid in moving towards providing dispatchable clean energy to our C&I and Utility customers. This is a key milestone as we march towards our goal of creating the first truly balanced and complete renewable power producer with a 5 GWp target,” Bhattacharya added.

Amp India is emerging as a leading balanced GW scale integrated renewable energy power producer in India that is focused on delivering clean and green energy to both C&I and utility customers.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S is a fund management company focused on energy infrastructure including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage, and other energy assets.