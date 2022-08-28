Cooperating with ED: CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch, the unicorn crypto app, on Saturday said it is cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while the central agency searches the company’s office.

Taking to Twitter to dismiss allegations of money laundering, co-founder Ashish Singhal said it was a mere attempt by the ED to understand his company’s business model, functioning and other processes.

However, Reuters reported that a source with direct knowledge of the case told the news agency that the case relates to suspected violations of India’s foreign exchange laws.

Also Read: NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh for 500 MW Dugar hydro project

ED agents further inquired about CoinSwitch’s foreign investments, income and outflows to check on compliance and seized financial documents, the source told the news agency.

Singhal, revealing details about the searches which began on Thursday, said the last few days’ events have nothing to do with money laundering or the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA). “ED – Bengaluru has been engaged with us with respect to functioning of our crypto platforms/exchanges. We are fully cooperating with them,” one of Singal’s tweet read. “Our engagement with the ED – Bengaluru was NOT related to any money laundering enquiry under PMLA, as reported in some news articles,” he tweeted.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch was last valued at over $1.9 billion and has raised more than $300 million from Sequoia, Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital, among others. Its website claims to have over 18 million verified users.

In a span of about three weeks, this is the ED’s second series of searches with a crypto company. Earlier, the agency had frozen Binance-linked WazirX’s assets worth Rs 64.7 crore after it suspected that the crypto exchange assisted instant loan app companies in laundering the proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies on its platform. A lot of these fintech companies were dealing in illegal lending practices that were backed by Chinese funds, the ED had said. The searches were conducted on one of the directors of Zanmai Lab, which owns WazirX.

The recent crackdown on two leading cryptocurrency-related platforms also comes at a time when the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have repeatedly flagged concerns about the crypto sector and said its underlying value could not be accurately determined, saying it stemmed from speculations. The finance minister had even said the RBI was of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.