CONVEGENIUS: Edtech for ‘Naya Bharat’

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the centuries-old education model to one driven by technology. It has also exposed the country’s immense digital divide; while most private schools located in big cities and towns have been quick to adopt online teaching methods, prolonged school closures has had a devastating impact on the education of children from poorer backgrounds.

ConveGenius (CG) is trying to make a difference here. An edtech social enterprise that provides a set of personalised and adaptive learning solutions, it has impacted the lives of 1.2 million students studying in government and low-fee private schools so far. “We have collaborated with governments of several states including Himachal Pradesh,

Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, and have expanded our platform’s reach with nine vernacular languages and 20-plus curriculums followed by different schools around the country,” says Shashank Pandey, co-founder of ConveGenius.

“More than an edtech social enterprise, we are the edtech for Naya Bharat,” says Pandey. “While many other edtech companies are focusing on bringing digital learning to upper-class students, we focus on pedagogical innovations that can bridge the learning and skill gap for the masses.”

ConveGenius has been growing steadily since its inception, which reached its peak during the lockdown. “We became profitable in FY 2019-20 with gross annual revenue of `18.4 crore. We have till date raised Rs 20 crore from our existing investors—The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Benori Ventures and Rajat Dhawan,” he informs.

The brainchild of Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius started its journey in Singapore in 2014 and currently has its head office in Noida.

“With major edtech players entering the market, we could see a crucial detail being overlooked in their development. The change wasn’t significant enough for the masses and the financial situation of the majority of Bharat. We needed to start from the bottom of the funnel; where students cannot afford or access quality education,” he says. “We recognised the need to take this digital revolution to them. So, we launched an edtech platform that could reach every nook and corner of the country that promises quality education without hurting the pocket.”

ConveGenius products are available on Web, mobile as apps, tablets, and also available as bots configured on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. “Our long term vision is to impact the lives of 100 million students, and a target of 50 million in the next 5 years. We are already on the road to bridging the learning gap in the K-12 space, and we are running a few experiments to provide skilling opportunities and financial assistance to our students. We will be leveraging our data to provide student loans, scholarships and integrate relevant vocational courses on our platform to help students build a stable career.”

TECH & LEARNING

ConveGenius’ teacher-facilitated personalised and adaptive learning platform is used in sync with classroom sessions and can be accessed through any device such as a smartphone, tablet, TV, or a laptop. The platform leverages scientifically designed assessments to calibrate the learning path of each student. Teachers can use real-time data insights and suggestive content to teach at the right level.

The platform can be accessed both online and offline, making it available even to the remote areas of the country. “Our AI-based chat-lite version can be accessed through a simple application such as Whatsapp with asynchronous internet services like 2G/ 3G as well,” Shashank Pandey says, adding “As our Covid response, we have also integrated the platform with an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot to offer personalised assessments, doubt-solving services and content recommendations for home learning.”