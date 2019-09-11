Content platform Glance mops up $45 million from Mithril Capital

Mithril’s million investment in Glance anchors a larger financing round

Content platform Glance has closed a $45-million investment from Mithril Capital, according to a statement. Glance is part of the InMobi Group, which also includes InMobi Marketing Cloud and TruFactor.

Glance delivers artificial intelligence-driven, personalised content to screen zero of smartphones.

“Every time a user wakes up their phone, their lock screen comes alive with new visual and interactive content that is personalised for them. Glance has partnered with all the leading Android phone makers in India to deliver a universal screen zero experience. As of August 2019, Glance has more than 50 million daily active users who spend 22 minutes per day on Glance,” the firm explained in a release.

Mithril’s $45 million investment in Glance anchors a larger financing round. “The new funds will enable Glance to launch multiple new platforms, including Glance TV — a mobile-first, short form video platform; Glance Gaming — a destination for casual gamers; Glance Shopping, where content meets commerce; and Glance Nearby — a hyperlocal experiential platform.

The company will also use the funds to expand into Southeast Asia in the coming months. In conjunction with Mithril’s investment, co-founder Ajay Royan has joined the Glance board,” it said.

Glance is currently available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India, and Bahasa in Indonesia.

Mithril Capital, headquartered in Austin, Texas with over $1.2 billion in committed capital, is a growth stage investment firm co-founded by Silicon Valley investors Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel.