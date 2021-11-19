Containers seized at Mundra port on concerns of carrying hazardous cargo: Adani Ports

India's largest port operator in a statement on Friday said that while the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings -- which indicate radioactive substances.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said a joint Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

The seized hazardous cargo containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for Mundra Port.

India’s largest port operator in a statement on Friday said that while the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings — which indicate radioactive substances.

“On 18 November, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

“… Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection,” Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said.

APSEZ said it extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action.

“We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way,” it said.