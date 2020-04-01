Contactless delivery: Streamlining food delivery in the times of coronavirus lockdown

Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-Founder, FarEye

By Riya Sethi

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 has resulted in grocery delivery apps witnessing a surge in orders, as people prefer to stay home and order food staples, daily essentials and medicines online. So much so, that the first few days of the lockdown that started on March 25 saw e-commerce companies struggling to re-stock their virtual aisles even as they grappled with restricted mobility of delivery boys riding out across cities to fulfill the increasing number of orders.

In order to assist enterprises make contactless, error-free and efficient deliveries, predictive logistics platform FarEye has developed software to help e-tailers scale deliveries safely in the current lockdown situation. And it is offering this for free!

“To ensure a seamless delivery of daily essentials at every doorstep while maintaining social distancing, we are working with companies globally and offering them our home delivery optimisation software by making drivers available and the whole process being contactless,” explains Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder, FarEye.

The delivery logistics platform seamlessly on-boards new drivers in the shortest time by leveraging intelligent crowdsourcing capabilities to meet elastic demand requirements. Temporary delivery executives are looped onto the platform based on proximity, past performance and cost. “At FarEye, we leverage the use of machine learning to chalk out delivery routes automatically based on historical data. Our platform optimises routes in real-time and ensures end-to-end visibility of last-mile delivery operations, helping businesses gain greater control of their operations. It helps them also efficiently plan multiple drops on a particular delivery route, making each delivery profitable, while boosting the productivity and lowering the cost of ownership,” says Nahata.

With FarEye, businesses can go live in weeks and it can be implemented remotely. It also empowers businesses to allow customers to schedule deliveries at their own convenience. These changes are synced in real-time with the executive’s roaster to avoid any disruptions.

FarEye has recently partnered with Ghuge Farms—a service started during the lockdown to provide freshly grown vegetables direct from farms to customers. Apart from this, the company is working with a number of enterprises including Dr. Lal Path Labs, Seven-Eleven, Future Group, Wayfair, Walmart and DHL. It has earlier helped quick service restaurant Domino’s Pizza to improve its productivity by 26%.

Besides FarEye’s predictive visibility capabilities that enables enterprises to make their supply chain and logistics operations highly proactive, it also assists them in predicting delays and generating 100% accurate ETAs. “We are constantly trying to evolve. We are experimenting with drone technology and will eventually make it accessible to businesses so that deliveries can be independent of humans,”he adds.