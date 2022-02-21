Contact tracing: Hinduja Global arm wins UK health agency contract

The UKHSA is responsible for NHS Test & Trace and this contract will assist with future contact-tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks, such as a large flu outbreak or a new pandemic.

A subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) in the UK has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support to UK citizens for an initial period of two years, with an option to extend further. The UKHSA is responsible for NHS Test & Trace and this contract will assist with future contact-tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks, such as a large flu outbreak or a new pandemic.

The contract value of the deal could be worth up to £211 million (`2,100 crore) across the term and would provide employment to over 2,000 individuals across the UK. Over the last decade, HGS has developed and grown its partnership with the UK government, with this becoming its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date.

“HGS has been successfully operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for the year ended March 21 were approximately £67 million, in the nine months ended December 21, HGS UK more than doubled their revenues to £87 million. Our public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients,” said Partha DeSarkar, executive director & group CEO, HGS. “The significant investments we have made in strengthening our expertise in this vertical, focused sales strategy, Cloud technology, and deployment of work-at-home delivery have enhanced our presence in this demanding market. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective.”

HGS is a global leader in optimising customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation and business process management.