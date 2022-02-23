Consumers can now buy Dabur products from Indane LPG distributors as FMCG firm ties-up with IndianOil

Dabur has entered into a partnership with IndianOil. This will enable Dabur to sell its range of products directly to consumers through Indane LPG distributors who cater to around 14 crore households across India.

FMCG firm Dabur’s range of products will now also be retailed by Indane LPG distributors directly to the latter’s 14 crore households across India. In a strategic move to expand its reach to consumer households, Dabur on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with IndianOil. Under this tie-up, IndianOil’s Indane LPG distributors will become retail business partners for Dabur and will sell the entire Dabur range of products directly to the Indane LPG consumer households through their network of delivery personnel.

To enable this, IndianOil and Dabur are carrying out a technological and system integration that will offer a ‘seamless service to the entire value chain’.

“While some areas have adopted gas pipelines for domestic use, LPG cylinders still cater to the majority of households. The delivery boys for these LPG cylinders are one of the most trusted people in the value chain. With this tie-up, Dabur will leverage IndianOil’s reach to Indian households and have these trusted executives deliver the brand’s range of products,” said a brand spokesperson while talking to Financial Express Online.

“We are really excited to be the first FMCG Company to join hands with IndianOil for this unique partnership. This will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban and rural areas and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy. The coming together of two of the oldest and largest Indian brands, Dabur and IndianOil, should be able to unlock significant value for both the companies,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

Meanwhile, SS Lamba, Executive Director (LPG), IndianOil, said, “IndianOil is a customer-centric corporation, constantly seeking to add value to our customers. We are extremely happy to tie up with Dabur India Ltd for distribution and supply of their products to our consumers.”

IndianOil has 12,750 plus Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel, he added. This will further boost Dabur’s reach to many more households in the days to come. While brands – big or small – are pivoting their business models, this tie-up is Dabur’s way of enhancing its direct reach to the consumer households