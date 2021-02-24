  • MORE MARKET STATS

Consumers actively seeking info, comparing products, taking informed decisions: Deloitte report

By: |
February 24, 2021 5:25 PM

"Amidst the massive disruption, the discerning Indian consumer has been seen to rather lead the narrative-actively seeking information, comparing products available in the market, and taking informed decisions," it said.

As a result, it said, consumers are likely to be more mindful in their consumption of products and are likely to be more thoughtful in their purchase decisions.As a result, it said, consumers are likely to be more mindful in their consumption of products and are likely to be more thoughtful in their purchase decisions.

Indian consumers are actively seeking information, comparing products available in the market, and then taking informed decisions amid massive disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Deloitte report.

It said the adoption of digital technologies has significantly accelerated to compensate for store closures and the consequent reduction in customer engagement due to lack of touchpoints in the current times.

Related News

“Amidst the massive disruption, the discerning Indian consumer has been seen to rather lead the narrative-actively seeking information, comparing products available in the market, and taking informed decisions,” it said.

The report also said modern consumers are more connected, environmentally conscious and they are more aware of the brands they use, their sourcing and the ingredients of the food products they consume.

As a result, it said, consumers are likely to be more mindful in their consumption of products and are likely to be more thoughtful in their purchase decisions.

Rajat Wahi, Partner Deloitte India, said: “The pandemic continues to transform consumer buying behaviour, making consumers more digitally inclined and demanding at one end, whilst becoming more health and socially conscious on the other”.

Further, it said that technological advancements, rising internet and smartphone penetration have facilitated information exchange and this exchange has allowed varied and distinct consumers to connect through social media and pick up on global and regional trends.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Consumers actively seeking info comparing products taking informed decisions Deloitte report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google is bringing Chrome’s Password Checkup feature to Android phones: everything to know
2Reliance prices coal gas from Madhya Pradesh at minimum USD 6
3Cabinet approves PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals