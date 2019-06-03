Consumer slowdown continues to hit car sales; Mahindra, Maruti, Honda, others bear the brunt

The ongoing consumer demand slowdown has claimed yet another victim in slowing car sales with automobile demand continuing to be sluggish, says a report. \u201cAuto industry performance continues to remain under pressure led by weak retail sales due to weak consumer sentiment,\u201d Kotak Institutional Equities said in a research report. However, this is not the only reason behind the flat growth. The hike in vehicle prices due to regulatory changes and high financing costs have also contributed to the same, the report co-authored by Hitesh Goel, Nishit Jalan and Rishi Vora said. With this, two-wheeler industry volume growth is expected to continue going down south on a yearly basis. The volume of passenger vehicle industry sales fell by double-digit on a yearly basis in May 2019. Several big players such as Maruti\u2019s overall volumes declined 22% year-on-year which is the worst decline in the past eight years. \u201cEntry and compact hatchback\/sedan car segment volumes declined by 25%,\u201d the report observed. Volumes of Maruti\u2019s Ciaz declined by 11% year-on-year, while those of SUV slipped 25%. The van segment fell down by \u00a030% on a yearly basis. Also Read:\u00a0Consumer slowdown not just in India, growth slowed worldwide; real reasons\u00a0revealed Among other players, domestic volumes of Honda declined by 28% and Hyundai continued its downtrend with domestic volumes down 6% year-on-year. Toyota\u2019s PV volumes skid by 7% and Tata Motors\u2019 domestic personal vehicle volumes went down by 38% in May 2019. On the other hand, Mahindra saw a massive decline of 22% in its export volumes and Tata Motors reported 20% year-on-year decline in domestic CV volumes, the report said. Meanwhile, another recent Kotak Institutional report had earlier said that the slowdown first witnessed in real-estate and housing segment 10 years ago had trickled down to car sales 4-5 years ago and now has moved to Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in the last quarter. Another Kotak report claimed that it is not a temporary blip if FMCG giants such as HUL, who are generally cautious of what they say end up saying \u201cFMCG is recession resistant, but not recession proof\u201d. The ongoing slowdown became evident after giant players, both domestic and international, acknowledged slowdown post dismal quarter results.