Consumer sector: Fall in crude price a good augury

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 1:02 AM

Inflationary trends are still visible in select inputs while promotional intensity remains rational.

Though crude has seen a sharp correction in the last 1 month, crude linked RMs will take some time to reflect in terms of price correction. (Reuters)

Trends in the sector remain largely unchanged as a round of price hikes in key categories has landed in the market amidst stable underlying demand. Inflationary trends are still visible in select inputs while promotional intensity remains rational. Pace of innovations is robust. Given peaking margins and stretched valuations, we remain cautious on staples with select Buys. Prefer discretionary over staples.

Food RMs witnessing inflation
Though crude has seen a sharp correction in the last 1 month, crude linked RMs will take some time to reflect in terms of price correction. Overall Jefferies RM basket inched up 1% m-o-m largely led by mix of food and non food RMs. Within non crude, food based RMs, coffee saw sharp uptick of 14.5% m-o-m, Mentha rose by 7.2% m-o-m, barley increased by 6.1% m-o-m. Within crude linked RM basket, LLP rose sharply by 10% m-o-m, while crude corrected by 9% m-o-m during October month (corrected further in November). Palm oil sustained its corrective trend, down 3% m-o-m and 23% in last 1 year.

Taking a breather post a round of hikes
Fresh price hikes moderated as most of the price hikes taken in last quarter (especially in the HPC category) have landed in the marketplace. Given recent correction in crude and INR appreciation, current price hikes may suffice to maintain gross margins (though Q3 might see impact of high cost RM inventory).

Promotional intensity—stable
Promotional intensity in the market has seen some stability compared to the heightened scenario in the last 6 months. We saw some promotions in categories such as detergents, deodorants, body lotion, juices, soaps and toothpaste. However, we also saw some easing in promotions witnessed in the shampoo category.

Our view and top picks
Within the ‘superior execution’ bucket in staples, viz. HUVR, BRIT and GCPL, we find risk-reward less compelling given very rich valuations. Thus, we have Hold on all three names given no upside. Our preference is more for ‘potential turnaround’ set of companies on improving fundamentals going into FY19, i.e. ITC, Dabur and NEST where we have Buys. We still remain less convinced with risk-reward on Marico, Colgate, Emami and UNSP. Within discretionary space, APNT and JUBI are Buy rated while TTAN is a Hold on less compelling risk-reward.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Consumer sector: Fall in crude price a good augury
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition