Consumer protection bill aims to reduce cost of litigation, says Modi government

By: | Updated: December 24, 2018 8:12 PM

The consumer protection bill, passed by the Lok Sabha last week, has numerous provisions to reduce the cost and time of litigation, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary said Monday.

Consumer protection bill, C R Chaudhary,  Rajya Sabha, NCDRC, Consumer Protection Act of 1986The bill, which aims to replace the prevailing Consumer Protection Act of 1986, will be placed before the Rajya Sabha for the passage.

Addressing on the occasion of National Consumer Day, Chaudhary said, "Quick disposal of cases is essential as justice delayed is justice denied and for this purpose quasi-judicial system is being strengthened and streamlined."

The new bill has various provisions to reduce the cost of litigation and make it less time consuming, he said, while talking about deemed admissibility of complaints, mediation, and expansion of various definitions of unfair trade practices in the new law. The minister further said that model rules will enable state governments to adopt uniform recruitment rules, qualifications, selection procedure and salaries so as to get better qualified people for managing the consumer courts.

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) President Justice R K Agrawal said the new bill has many provisions that will empower consumer commissions as well as administration to ensure justice can reach the door of the consumer in time. The government has taken several steps, including strengthening of national consumer helplines and consumer courts, with new infrastructure to reduce cost and ensure timely redressal of consumer grievances, Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava said.

