Consumer firms make a beeline for co-branded credit cards

The going has never been this good for bargain hunters. There was a time when banks offered credit cards that gave a regular discount every time the consumer swiped the card at a petrol station or travelled by their favourite airline. But as consumers increase spends via electronic commerce platforms, there’s a shift in how card issuers and payment gateways offer them benefits. Simply put, the more the consumer spends the more these intermediaries understand them and that helps tailor products and services.

What’s also helping credit card usage in India is a significant increase in acceptance since demonetisation in November 2016. To serve the fickle millennial customer, cards issuers are rushing to partner with the platforms like Zomato, Flipkart and MakeMyTrip that offer even more than bells & whistles.

In the last couple of months, Zomato, Flipkart and IndiGo have launched co-branded cards with leading private banks like RBL Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank offering a host of benefits, cashbacks and easy EMIs. Industry experts say that in the last few years, the companies have been approaching banks by floating requests-for-proposal (RFPs) to launch co-branded cards. Even Google has floated an RFP for a co-branded card and is in talks with prospective partners, FE has learnt.

This is in contrast to the older model where banks would have to line up to collaborate with premium brands such as Jet Airways or Vistara. Rajeev Kumar K, senior vice-president, market development, South Asia, Mastercard, says that the year 2018 alone saw 15 RFPs for co-branded cards being floated by companies. “There is huge potential for this market because brands are themselves quite keen to launch these cards now,” he said, adding that such schemes help companies retain customers better.

For instance, the Flipkart credit card offered by Axis Bank offers 5% cash back on all transactions, no-cost EMIs, airport lounge access and upfront discounts to the card holder. Zomato’s card offers credits/points on online and offline purchases as also complimentary membership to the app’s Gold service. Such offers are good draws for bargain hunters.

While co-branded cards today account for only between 5-10% of the overall credit card market in terms of both cards outstanding and spends, their share could go up to 15-20% over the next five years, says Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head of cards and payments, Axis Bank. What’s more, the 5.6 crore credit cards outstanding at the end of January are understood to be held by only between 3-3.5 crore individuals and that means there is quite some room for growth.

Another shift is in the process of issuance. Given that the consumer and digital companies are sitting on enormous amounts of data about consumers and have various tools to assess creditworthiness of consumers, issuers have been offering instant issuance without any paperwork.

Partners of Uber say that the online cab aggregator prices rides on the basis of the pick-up or drop location, which helps it assess the financial bandwidth of the consumer. Rides are priced differently for different consumers as a result. The digital card sits on the consumer’s phone and it is good to go. In fact, cards issued by app-based companies often sit in the application and go live before the physical card reaches them.

Banks are seeing a good opportunity here because co-branded cards, especially those launched by digital players, help them expand their card user base in a cost-effective manner.

Moghe of Axis Bank said, “Also, the data from the various digital and e-commerce platforms enable us to underwrite as well as reach out to the customer at a pretty low cost. The co-branded card proposition is a win -win for all — the customer, the partner and the bank.

A credit card expands the size of the customer’s wallet and a co-branded card comes with more value in the form of points on that particular platform and so it is also a loyalty mechanism.”

The company benefits as the consumer spends more with the co-branded cards value proposition.