  • MORE MARKET STATS

Consumer confidence showing signs of pick up in Q2: Assocham

By: |
September 11, 2021 8:03 PM

Activities in construction and renovation have been on a pick-up for the past few months leading to return of migrant workers for gainful deployment, it said.

consumer surveyThough on a low base, it said, the Indian economy should close the financial year 2021-22 with a double-digit growth. (File)

There are signs of improved consumer confidence in several key sectors, including hospitality, of the economy, industry body Assocham said on Saturday.

Activities in construction and renovation have been on a pick-up for the past few months leading to return of migrant workers for gainful deployment, it said.

Related News

“Our feedback from our member companies, including those in the SMEs points towards steady pick-up in economic activities with notable gains visible in retail trading, malls, food business and inter-state travel,” the industry body said.

Though on a low base, it said, the Indian economy should close the financial year 2021-22 with a double-digit growth, sustaining the catch-up mode.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Consumer confidence showing signs of pick up in Q2 Assocham
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBIC directs officers to take steps for easing availability of containers for exporters
2Rajasthan IT Dept asks Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 27.5 lakh to victim of duplicate SIM fraud
3Apple vs Epic Games: In Federal Judge’s ruling in antitrust case, iPhone maker loses but wins