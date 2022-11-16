Consultation paper on OTT framework to come next month 

Telecom regulator Trai will issue a public consultation paper to discuss regulations for internet-based calling, messaging and entertainment apps in December, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Department of Telecommunications has sought recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to set up a legal framework for the over-the-top (OTT) apps that provide calling and messaging services.

“Trai officials will make presentation on OTT on November 25, after which issues for discussion will be framed and a consultation paper will be issued for the same next month,” a senior Trai official told PTI.

Under the new telecommunication bill, the government has proposed to place OTT apps that provide calling and messaging service as telecom services company. The telecom bill proposes OTT players also to comply with ‘Know Your Customer’ rules and facilitate lawful interception.