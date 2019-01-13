Construction work for $40-billion refinery at Ratnagiri to start by January 2020

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 2:48 AM

The facility, which requires 15,000 acres of land, was to be commissioned by 2022 as per the original schedule.

The proposed 60-million-tonnes-per-annum refinery, touted to be the world’s largest, is being set up as a joint venture among India’s state-run oil companies and West Asian national oil companies. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Construction work for the proposed $40-billion mega refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Maharashtra’s Babulwadi, long delayed due to land acquisition hurdles and opposition by the Shiv Sena, will begin from January 2020 and the facility will be commissioned in another five years, B Ashok, CEO of Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals (RRPCL), told reporters on Saturday.

Even as a stay effected by the state government on the land acquisition process is yet to be vacated, Ashok said around 30-40% of locals have consented to hand over their land and others could be convinced soon. “The state government is working on acquiring the land and we are hopeful of starting the physical work on the site from January 2020,” he said.

The proposed 60-million-tonnes-per-annum refinery, touted to be the world’s largest, is being set up as a joint venture among India’s state-run oil companies (IOC, BPCL, HPCL) and West Asian national oil companies—Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The facility, which requires 15,000 acres of land, was to be commissioned by 2022 as per the original schedule.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Construction work for $40-billion refinery at Ratnagiri to start by January 2020
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition