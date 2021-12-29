  • MORE MARKET STATS

Construction of ship repair facility in Guwahati to start from May 2022, says Sarbananda Sonowal

The minister said dredging of both the rivers is to be done at critical junctures so that adequate depth is achieved for the cargo ship movement.

Written By PTI
The minister further expounded that the future progress of the northeast region lies in the development of the waterways. (File)
The minister further expounded that the future progress of the northeast region lies in the development of the waterways. (File)

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the construction of Pandu ship repair facility in Guwahati will start from May 2022, and added that the government aims to complete the project by 2024.

The ports, shipping and waterways ministry in a statement said Sonowal met the top officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and IIT-Madras, to review the progress on the Pandu ship repair facility in Guwahati on December 27, 2021.

“The minister said that the technical work is being completed as the construction of the facility is slated to commence from May 2022. The project is aimed to be completed within two years; i.e. by 2024,” the statement said.

It added that the announcement of the new ship repair facility was made on August 26, 2021.

According to the statement, this facility is going to be a major contributor to the economic resurgence of the region.

The design and implementation of this project are being done jointly by IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the statement said adding that the technical support is being provided by IIT-Madras.

The minister further expounded that the future progress of the northeast region lies in the development of the waterways.

He said the work has already started on the National Waterway 2 (Brahmaputra) as well as National Waterway 6 (Barak) which will help in facilitating cargo traffic, passenger traffic as well as tourist jetties for the economic growth of the region.

To achieve a motorable waterway, the minister said dredging of both the rivers is to be done at critical junctures so that adequate depth is achieved for the cargo ship movement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Sarbananda Sonowal
Next Story
FSSAI says 2.42% of 4,461 different edible oils samples found to be of sub-standard qualitySome oil types picked up from the market had label misinformation on their labels which were non-compliant with the FSSAI labelling requirements. (Reuters)