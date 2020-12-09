  • MORE MARKET STATS

Construction activity gets boost from govt fund, state projects; migrants return to work

By: |
December 9, 2020 1:05 PM

On the back of increased demand under NHAI, PMGSY, irrigation projects, and rural infrastructure, the construction equipment industry reported a healthy pick-up in volumes during the fiscal’s second quarter.

construction, economic activity, construction activity, general elections, pandemic, nhai, pmgsyThe construction equipment sector has been reeling under stress right from the time of general elections held last year. (Bloomberg image)

The central government’s funds towards various construction projects have helped to spur the demand in the construction equipment sector. On the back of increased demand under NHAI, PMGSY, irrigation projects, rural infrastructure, and an uptick in mining segment activity, the industry reported a healthy pick-up in volumes during the fiscal’s second quarter, said a report by ICRA. Surprisingly, while the government and private companies were struggling with cash crush, demand started to pick up in late June/July, and has continued to hold strong till November 2020, the report added.

The construction equipment sector has been reeling under stress right from the time of general elections held last year. Further, the pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown hit the sector’s performance. Nevertheless, the demand shot up during the third quarter and the volumes are expected to grow moderately in FY2021, despite Q1 being a complete washout in terms of volumes and business activity.

Related News

A survey held across the country indicated that even as some southern and western states continue to grapple with the absence of ample activity under state projects, dealers in the northern and central states have reported a pick-up in activity under state projects. While new projects have not been announced, activity has picked up under old projects.

Major roadblocks

Though the demand is on a rise, a cautious financing environment and supply chain issues continue to restrict volume growth across various markets. Most dealers expect prices to rise up to 10 per cent due to the new emission norm changes. However, another major hurdle related to the unavailability of migrant labourers seems to have eased now. Most states are not facing labour shortages as the dealers have reported that a large proportion of migratory labour which returned to home towns during the lockdown have returned to their work locations. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Construction activity gets boost from govt fund state projects migrants return to work
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Heritage Foods exits Future Retail; sells its entire holding for Rs 132 cr
2Religare shares steps taken post Singh Brothers’ exit; broking biz eyes 1 lakh new accounts in FY21: INTERVIEW
3Watch out! India’s social commerce growth may soon outrun e-commerce rise; expand 2X in 10 years