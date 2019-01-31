Confused how to choose your channels on Dish TV website? Here’s all you need to know

Heads up! The Dish TV website is severely crashing, maybe because of the last day rush.

TRAI’s new recommendations for TV viewing are kicking in tomorrow i.e 1 February 2019 and if you are wondering how to select your channels using various DTH service providers’ websites, here’s how.

For Dish TV Website

The first thing that pops up when you open Dish TV website is a prompt to select your channels. The prompt takes you to channel list after submitting your region. The list is broadly divided in paid channels, free-to-air channels and Dish TV curated bouquet channels and combos.

Various Dish TV combos are available for selection, including Bharat (Rs 85 plus GST), Swagat (Rs 177 plus GST), Superfamily packs (Rs 194 plus GST) etc. These are essentially Dish TV’s bouquet channels conveniently placed in a plan.

Once done with your selection, a box in the right-hand corner will estimate your MRP. 25 channels are pre-selected for every subscriber and their subscription is mandatory. These are provided by DD.

For Tata Sky Website

To choose your channels on Tata Sky’s website, head over to their webpage. The webpage has a prominent section which upon clicking prompts you to enter your subscriber ID or registered mobile number.

In case you wish to explore the packs before making your choice, you can also access Tata Sky’s pack tab where they have highlighted their Truchoice channel packs or you can choose to create your own list by clicking Makemypack.

Tatasky has divided the channels in various genres such as Knowledge, HD, Movies etc for customer convenience. After browsing, one can simply start registering their choice by submitting customer ID and mobile number.

For Airtel Website

After heading to Airtel’s website, click the choose now tab. It is the most prominent option on Airtel’s website. After entering your subscriber details, you can log in to your account and register your choices.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to go through the hassle of selecting individual channels, Airtel has also curated its own plans named My Plan 99 and My plan 219. Infinity is their most premium pack which offers the maximum number of channels including HD. Offering one month validity each, these plans have pre-selected channels, the details of which can be accessed by clicking the respective packs.