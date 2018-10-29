Concerned about your child’s safety? SkoolSmart is the tracking tool you always needed

Srinivasa Rao Saripalli, CEO and co-founder, SkoolSmart

Want to know whether your four-year-old is safely participating in the school games? Or whether your naughty 16-year-old has again played traunt? Help is at hand with SchoolSmart’s suite of safety and security solutions, which track the student’s entire journey from home to school to back home again—tracking students on the school bus via en-route surveillance with on-board cameras and RFID sensors to a campus solution that keeps track of student movements within the campus, to automated attendance which saves time, effort and money by eliminating manual processes to in-school zoning, the solution which monitors children in real-time where cameras cannot reach. The solutions deploy IoT devices which comprise Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positional System (GPS), General Packet Radio System (GPRS) and Wi-Fi based video surveillance technologies to monitor school children.

“SkoolSmart tracks the students while vehicle tracking is a subset of the overall solution. This is one of the key differentiators. Children need not swipe their identity cards, instead they just wear the RFID cards which doubles up as an ID card and also student tracking tool. The child can board the bus or enter the campus with SkoolSmart automatic RFID technology identifying them which is automatically sent to the data analytics engine that analyses and sends alerts through mobile app/SMS,” says Srinivasa Rao Saripalli, CEO and co-founder, SkoolSmart.

The start-up was founded in 2013 by Saripalli along with Prashanth Narayana, (CTO) and Sivva Janardhan (Head- R&D). Exicom Telesystems holds majority stake in SkoolSmart. Currently, the start-up is not looking at raising any funds.

The start-up has recently launched a new solution called Smart Pick-up which can be used by a parent to send someone to pick up the child from the school or bus stop. The parent can upload the picture of the alternate pick-up which gets updated with the school authorities real-time and an OTP is generated. At the time of handing over the child, the authorised person has to share the OTP which would be shared by the guardian. The centralised command centre in Bangalore monitors the functioning of all the SkoolSmart devices deployed in schools across the country.

“We have two business models. In the Capex model, the school buys the bus readers, campus readers, RFID Cards and then pays service charges per student on an annualised basis for the application and the services being taken,” explains Saripalli. “In the Opex model, we invest in the hardware, the application and on-field maintenance services and the school pays us an annual subscription fee per student.”

The cost of the integrated RFID service is Rs 125- 150 per child per month. Based on the services taken, it can cost Rs 1500-18000 per annum per child, including the cost of the equipment. Around 50 schools across Guwahati, Vijayawada, Hosur, Pondicherry have adopted SkoolSmart’s solutions. “By March 2019, we aim to cover double the number of schools by expanding our footprint in existing cities and by partnering with schools in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune, Jaipur, Bikaner, Lucknow, Kanpur, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jallandhar, Indore and in other tier 2/3 towns,” he said. It is also exploring opportunities in Dubai, Uganda, and Nairobi.