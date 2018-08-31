Comscore opts for centralised box-office measurement solution

So far the film industry has been largely dependent on data on box collections released by trade analysts and several websites.

Data analytics firm Comscore has standardised the cinema business with a centralised box-office measurement solution — which tracks box office collections of films including Hindi movies (Bollywood), Hollywood and regional. Further, the measurement solution tracks market share captured by Indian film production companies.

“We use technology to collate authentic box office data directly from cinemas, without any intermediaries. Stakeholders get a consolidated view of box office data including granular details on market shares on a daily basis. This helps them to improve programming and marketing decisions,” Rajkumar Akella, MD, theatrical India, Comscore, said.

The research firm currently claims to collect data from over 6,500 screens. According to Comscore, it tracks about 50% box office collections for Bollywood films and 70% in case of Hollywood movies. However, the research firm’s reach is restricted in case of regional films, at about 15%-20%.

According to Akella the share of regional box office is low because there is a huge contribution of single screen theatres in the regional industry. “However, regional theatres are realising that there should be a central system in place that will be useful for everybody,” he added.