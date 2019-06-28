Compulsory retirement of IRS official: Govt moves HC against CAT

Calcutta High Court

The Centre has moved the Calcutta High Court against an order passed by a single Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Kolkata, staying the ‘compulsory retirement’ handed to an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official under fundamental rule 56 (J).

However, the chairman of CAT transferred the said tribunal member as the order passed by him was illegal on several counts, sources said.

The judicial member had stayed the government’s retirement order against G Shree Harsha, a commissioner with the indirect tax department, saying that it was improper to terminate the revenue official’s service based on a ‘criminal case which is yet to reach its finality’.

However, it turned out that the order had wrongly recorded that the government’s standing counsel was present during the hearing on Tuesday, which the counsel denied later on record.

Over the last month, the government has used 56(J) to retire at least 27 revenue department officials who have been facing corruption cases.

Under this section, the performance of an officer who has turned 50 or 55 or has completed 30 years of service (whichever is earlier,) is being reviewed to ascertain if he/she is liable for compulsory retirement.

Though 56(J), which provides for compulsory retirement of government staff in public interest, has existed for several decades, it has sparingly been invoked.

At least three other revenue officials have also approached different CAT Benches against the government’s order. Sources said the government has argued that the CAT has no jurisdiction in these cases as there is an alternate remedy available to the retired officer to file petition before the Representation Committee under Rule 56 (J). It has also argued that even when the case is heard by the CAT, it should be considered by a division Bench and not a single-member Bench as was done by the Kolkata Bench of the tribunal.