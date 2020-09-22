Compliance iNBOX to simplify compliance management; to help with automated audits etc

Boston Financial Advisory Group and Avanze Tech Labs are currently serving clients in India, USA, UK, Singapore, South America, Australia, Middle East and Malaysia.

To help companies with legal compliance, Boston Financial Advisory Group and Avanze Tech Labs have in a joint venture launched Compliance iNBOX which is an intuitive global solution introduced by BA Fintech. With it, organisations will be able to streamline and manage GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) needs, according to a statement by Compliance iNBOX recently. The online platform has been developed by financial experts and is expected to transform the traditional approach with new technology.

Compliance iNBOX covers all major laws and related compliances and will help companies configure workflow, setting alerts and notifications while also customizing reports with great ease. “CiB ensures efficient resource management, global compliance management and Financial audits with complete data security. As a product, it helps with more accountability and increased efficiency,” the company said. The focus area of the product is to automatically monitor important regulatory requirements, organize compliance documentation, track compliance events, manage e-audits and assessments, and also demonstrate proof of compliance.

“Organizations across industries require a quick and automated process for audits, managing numerous regulations or board reporting requirements,” Sameer Paddalwar, Executive Director & CEO, Boston Financial Advisory Group said, adding that the product Compliance iNBOX will offer solution in an industry that has seen many disparate products fit together earlier.

Designed for SaaS delivery, CiB will ensure performance, security, and longevity with minimal or no IT overhead for customers, the company said. The product is launched by a joint venture entity between Boston Financial Advisory Group which deals in Global Accounting and Financial Advisory services and Avanze Tech Labs which specializes in customized solutions for virtual process.

"In the current situation, the demand for automated and technologically advanced processes has increased significantly. We have always designed cost-efficient and flexible tech solutions with quick results for consumers," Pradeep Kumar V, Founder & CEO, Avanze Group said.