  • MORE MARKET STATS

Competition Commission scraps certain disclosure requirements for merger reviews

By: |
December 1, 2020 10:16 PM

On Tuesday, the watchdog said it has decided to dispense with certain disclosure requirements in the combination notices. In this regard, regulations have been amended by the regulator.

Deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the CCI, which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has done away with certain disclosure requirements related to non-compete restrictions at the time of entities seeking approval for merger deals.

Deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the CCI, which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place.

Related News

On Tuesday, the watchdog said it has decided to dispense with certain disclosure requirements in the combination notices. In this regard, regulations have been amended by the regulator.

The decision has been taken pursuant to stakeholders’ consultation and detailed examination of the efficacy of the present framework for examination of non-compete restrictions, entered into as a part of combinations, the CCI said in a release.

In competition law parlance, mergers and acquisitions are generally referred to as combinations.

“Parties to combination are no more required to give separate details regarding their non-compete restrictions, in the combination notice,” the release said.

Avaantika Kalmar, Partner & Head (Competition) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the amendment is welcome.

“CCI has signalled that it will not review the provisions of non-compete arrangements as part of merger review. It is not, however, that the guidance on non-compete provisions has fallen away. This may continue to be a reference for such arrangements,” Kalmar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Competition Commission scraps certain disclosure requirements for merger reviews
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1OYO has close to USD1 billion to fund operations, says Ritesh Agarwal
2Addressable market for OEMs likely to be over Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025: Report
3India would have 2-3 $1 billion revenue SaaS companies within few years: Bain & Company’s Arpan Sheth