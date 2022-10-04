Competition Commission gives conditional approval to Sony-Zee merger deal

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday approved with certain conditions the mega-merger deal between media groups Sony and Zee.In a tweet, the watchdog said it has cleared the deal with certain modifications. The proposed merger was announced in September last year.

ZEEL, in September 2021, said it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with SPNI to bring together their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.The combined entity will own over 70 TV channels, 2 video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV) and two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India), making it the largest entertainment network in India, ZEEL said in September last year.