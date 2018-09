ITNL had raised the claim on account of cost overruns during the development of the project. (Representational photo)

IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), late Tuesday evening, said its subsidiary Moradabad Bareilly Expressway will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by the National Highways Authority.

ITNL had raised the claim on account of cost overruns during the development of the project. The settlement agreement for the claim amount will not be subject to any appeal by NHAI and the disbursement is expected to be effected in due course, the company said. — fe Bureau