Companies onboard MyShield app to keep employees safe

As factories, offices and workplaces brace to reopen after lockdown, close to 90 companies, including Welspun, BSNL, Onida, Essar and Bharat Dynamics, have onboarded unique social distancing app MyShield to keep their employees safe.

MyShield app uses technology BLE-based 1+ meter safety circle to ensure social distancing through mobile phones. In case of breach of the safety circle, all concerned are alerted and reminded to recede back into the safety circle.

The free app was developed by an Indian start-up, UNYDE, two weeks ago and can be downloaded from its website https://unyde.in/myshield or from google play store. Besides social distancing, the app also helps in contactless attendance in offices for no cost. However, the app does not seek to capture any personal information from the mobile handset.

“We are not monetising the app as we want to help large number of companies in India to use it free of cost at this time of Covid-19 pandemic,” UNYDE founder Tarun Pundhir said.