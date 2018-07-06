Commerce Secretary chairs first meet of task force on e-commerce policy

“The suggestions emerging from the task force meeting held today will be submitted to the think tank for consideration,” an official statement said. (PTI)

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia today chaired the first meeting of the task force set up to recommend the framework for a national policy on e-commerce here and deliberated upon issues such as cross-border data flows, taxation, trade facilitation and logistics, consumer confidence, IPR and future tech, FDI and competition. The government had in April begun the exercise to frame a national policy on e-commerce, with a think-tank constituted on the issue under the chairmanship of Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

It was decided to set up a task force in the first meeting of the think tank, on the framework for national policy on e-commerce. The task force was further divided into nine sub-groups for preparing recommendations for the national policy on e-commerce. “The suggestions emerging from the task force meeting held today will be submitted to the think tank for consideration,” an official statement said.

The sub-groups saw participation from various ministries and departments, high-level representatives from the industry bodies, e-commerce companies, telecommunication and IT companies and independent experts. Senior officers from the ministries of MSME, consumer affairs, electronics and information technology, corporate affairs and department of telecommunications, Competition Commission of India and DGFT were present at today’s meeting, the statement said.