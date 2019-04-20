Coming Soon! Laptop manufactured by Kerala government PSU

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 4:36 AM

Decks are cleared for the entry of laptops from the Kerala government PSU, Keltron, and global software major UST Global, with the technical hand holding of Intel.

oconics models, laptopsThree models of Coconics models are ready.

Decks are cleared for the entry of laptops from the Kerala government PSU, Keltron, and global software major UST Global, with the technical hand holding of Intel. The product is likely to hit the market by June.

“Coconics, the Keltron-UST Global laptop brand, is nearly ready for launch,” sources at Keltron told FE. The official launch is likely to be after the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Intel, Acceleron Labs and the Kerala government’s nodal agency for industry development, KSIDC, are also backing the PPP for the indigenous laptop production facility at the Manvila unit of Keltron in Thiruvananthapuram. This facility can churn out 2.5 lakh laptops per year.

Three models of Coconics models are ready. The CC11B is a two-in-one notebook, featuring a 11-inch FHD touchscreen display, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC storage, USB Type C connectivity and 8-hour battery back-up for frequent travellers.

Keltron, which makes assorted electronic products, including traffic signal systems, had clocked an unprecedented turnover surge of 14% at `542.5 crore in 2018-2019. Its order book for the current fiscal is also impressive at Rs 692 crore.

State industry minister EP Jayarajan, “Keltron’s foray into Coconics is a prelude to creating an electronic hardware ecosystem in Kerala. It would open doors to high-end manufacturing.”

