Come out with detailed report on Adani Group deal on solar power: BJP

Alleging that there are irregularities in deciding tenders in the power sector, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today demanded that the state government bring out a detailed report on the deal with Adani Group on a solar power project.

“Despite having lower bidders and tenders, the government has signed an agreement with Adani Group for generating solar power at a higher cost and the public should know details of the deal,” BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan told reporters at the airport here.

Stating that there was no understanding between BJP and the Adani group as believed, she pointed out that chief ministers of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh had signed agreements as per norms and there was no intervention from the Centre.

State-run TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) and Adani Group had signed an agreement on July 4 to set up a solar park in the state, tipped to be world’s largest one.

Under the agreement, the Adani group plans to set up five solar power generation centres with a total capacity of 648 MW at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district at an investment of Rs 4,536 crore.

The BJP state unit president demanded that the chief minister or ministers concerned respond to various charges of corruption in the noon meal and power sectors.

She criticised TNCC president E V K S Elangovan for seeking a ‘white paper’ on the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalalithaa and also condemned MDMK General Secretary Vaiko for attacking the Modi Government over various issues without any concrete evidence.

On the reported statement of DMK treasurer M K Stalin over ‘corruption’ by ruling AIADMK, she said both parties had no moral right to speak on the issue as there are charges against both.

Asked about BJP’s stand for the 2016 Assembly elections, she said, without elaborating, that the NDA, with its strong partners, would face the polls.

To another question on Kerala government’s proposed ban on vegetables from Tamil Nadu for its reported high pesticide content, she said the state government should set up testing centres or labs to clear the doubts of Kerala government.

Tamil Nadu government health and food department should come out with a proper response to the charges levelled by Kerala, she said.