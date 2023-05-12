Colliers India to hire about 400 employees this year to strengthen real estate advisory services

Real estate consultant Colliers India said it will hire around 400 employees this year and is looking to add new services as well as enter into more tier II cities as part of its growth strategy.

At present, Colliers India has 3,000 employees.

“Colliers India is now one of the top three largest Colliers businesses in the Asia Pacific region,” the company said in a statement. Earlier this week, Colliers’ global leadership, led by Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate Services Global Chris McLernon, and Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific John Kenny, visited India.

Also Read What makes Pune a promising real estate investment destination for millennials

The visit reflects their trust in India’s growth story and potential, Colliers India said. “We are planning to add 350-400 people this year. Colliers India hired 1,000-plus employees in 2022 and plans to grow the team by 15 per cent in 2023,” said Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director at Colliers India.

“We are also exploring to add technology as a service line and breaking into more Tier 2 markets,” he added.

Real estate sector, especially housing and shopping mall segments, has recovered strongly in the last two years after the severe impact of the COVID pandemic.

Prasad joined Colliers India as Managing Director in September 2019, following Colliers’ acquisition of a controlling interest in Synergy. Synergy, which is into project management services, is now merged with Colliers in India.

“Sankey plays a key role in driving Colliers’ growth strategy to build size and scale in India. This includes increasing headcount to meet client needs — this has been a focus for the team in India where we have doubled the size of our brokerage business in the last few years and we are now looking to do so in the other lines,” said Kenny.

Prasad said Colliers in India has grown exponentially over the last three years.

“In addition to our profitable service lines like capital markets, investment services and project management, we have also added micro-specializations such as data centres and ESG services,” he said.

Also Read IT firms shifting focus to tier 2, small cities

Furthermore, Prasad said Colliers India has made successful inroads into secondary markets like Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Jaipur.

Global real estate consultant Colliers has a presence in 66 countries with 18,000 enterprising professionals.

Its annual revenue is USD 4.5 billion and has USD 98 billion of assets under management.