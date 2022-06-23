Colliers closes two large deals in Pune

Colliers Capital Markets & Investment Services Pune closed two transactions this quarter. A leading residential developer raises `130 crore for its premium residential property and the second one was a mixed-use development project.



Aswani Promoters and Builders partnered with a leading developer for development potential of 2.2 million square feet mixed-use development in Balewadi. The second project was a premium residential complex spread across half a million square feet. This would be one of the biggest premium residential complexes in Pune city.



Piyush Gupta, MD, capital markets and investment services, Colliers India, said the Pune real estate market continues to be resilient, and has witnessed robust activities in terms of sales, launches, investments and portfolio growth.