scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Colliers closes two large deals in Pune

Piyush Gupta, MD, capital markets and investment services, Colliers India, said the Pune real estate market continues to be resilient.

Written by FE Bureau
transaction, colliers, colliers transaction, colliers deal
This would be one of the biggest premium residential complexes in Pune city. (Representational Picture)

Colliers Capital Markets & Investment Services Pune closed two transactions this quarter. A leading residential developer raises `130 crore for its premium residential property and the second one was a mixed-use development project.  

Aswani Promoters and Builders partnered with a leading developer for development potential of 2.2 million square feet mixed-use development in Balewadi. The second project was a premium residential complex spread across half a million square feet. This would be one of the biggest premium residential complexes in Pune city.

Piyush Gupta, MD, capital markets and investment services, Colliers India, said the Pune real estate market continues to be resilient, and has witnessed robust activities in terms of sales, launches, investments and portfolio growth.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry