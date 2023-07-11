scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Collabera Digital Partners with OutSystems to accelerate digital transformation journey of clients

The partnership between Collabera Digital Partners with OutSystems is aimed at accelerating the digital transformation journey for their clients by leveraging Low Code solutions.

Written by FE Business
collaboration, digital transformation, OutSystems, application development, low-code platform, business outcome, innovation
Digital Engineering Services provider Collabera Digital announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems.

Digital Engineering Services provider Collabera Digital announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development. The partnership is aimed at accelerating the digital transformation journey for their clients by leveraging Low Code solutions. “The demand for low-code development platforms has been on the rise, enabling businesses to develop and deploy applications faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development methods,” it said in a statement.

Collabera Digital’s Low Code Centre of Excellence has created a hub of expertise and resources focused on the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform. Through this partnership, Collabera Digital will accelerate their clients’ digital advancement initiatives to achieve exceptional business outcomes, by providing:

  • accelerated application development to help adapt to evolving market demands.
  • seamless integration for smooth transition and minimized disruption during their digital initiatives journey
  • scalable solutions to future-proof their digital infrastructure.
  • enhanced user experience by delivering highly engaging and responsive applications.
Also Read

“By combining our deep industry expertise with the robust capabilities of OutSystems’ platform, we have enhanced our ability to expedite our clients’ transformative journey, and unlock innovated avenues for growth and innovation,” said Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering Services, Collabera Digital.

Also Read

Established in 2010 and with over 25 offices in 11+ countries across APAC & Europe, Collabera Digital helps organizations accelerate their digital journeys.

More Stories on
Digital Transformation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 12:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS