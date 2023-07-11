Collabera Digital Partners with OutSystems to accelerate digital transformation journey of clients

Digital Engineering Services provider Collabera Digital announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development. The partnership is aimed at accelerating the digital transformation journey for their clients by leveraging Low Code solutions. “The demand for low-code development platforms has been on the rise, enabling businesses to develop and deploy applications faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development methods,” it said in a statement.

Collabera Digital’s Low Code Centre of Excellence has created a hub of expertise and resources focused on the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform. Through this partnership, Collabera Digital will accelerate their clients’ digital advancement initiatives to achieve exceptional business outcomes, by providing:

accelerated application development to help adapt to evolving market demands.

seamless integration for smooth transition and minimized disruption during their digital initiatives journey

scalable solutions to future-proof their digital infrastructure.

enhanced user experience by delivering highly engaging and responsive applications.

“By combining our deep industry expertise with the robust capabilities of OutSystems’ platform, we have enhanced our ability to expedite our clients’ transformative journey, and unlock innovated avenues for growth and innovation,” said Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering Services, Collabera Digital.

Established in 2010 and with over 25 offices in 11+ countries across APAC & Europe, Collabera Digital helps organizations accelerate their digital journeys.