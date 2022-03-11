Colgate-Palmolive India names Prabha Narasimhan as CEO

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has recommended her name to the board for her appointment, effective September 1, Colgate-Palmolive said in a regulatory update.

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) has identified former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executive Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive officer, replacing Ram Raghavan who is moving to the parent company in the US.

Narasimhan had quit HUL to pursue an external opportunity. She was executive director, Home Care (HC) for HUL and vice president, HC, Unilever, South Asia. Narasimhan had joined HUL in 2006 as a regional marketing manager, following a brief stint at Madura Garments. She was with the company for the past 15 years in various roles.

The NRC promoted Raghavan as president, enterprise oral care, for its parent Colgate Palmolive Company with effect from April 16. Raghavan has informed of his decision to resign from the India office, effective April 15.