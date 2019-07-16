Coke announces leadership changes as beverage firm aims to tap new opportunities in India, South West Asia

The news announcements have been made keeping in focus developing business needs and investment in talent development, Coca Cola said in a statement.

Coca-Cola on Tuesday announced leadership changes for its India and South West Asia business units, as the beverage firm aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the region. The news announcements have been made keeping in focus developing business needs and investment in talent development, the company said in a statement. Among the key changes include appointment of Sarvita Sethi as Vice-President–M&A and New Ventures from her earlier role of Vice President Finance India and South West Asia. She will lead Business Incubation through Alternate Revenue Streams in New Ventures, Coca-Cola said. She will continue looking after the M&A priorities in India and South West Asia, it added.

The other major appointment is of Harsh Bhutani, who has been appointed to the position of Vice President – Finance (CFO), Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. He currently heads Finance and Business Services verticals for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

“We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address developing business needs. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development,” T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said.

Meanwhile, Coke is devising a fresh strategy in India as it tries to tackle the global decline in consumption of sugary sodas, global news agency Bloomberg had recently reported. The company now aims to sell a lot more other drinks that just Coke all across the world as consumers turn health-conscious at a rapid clip even in emerging markets. The report had also said that Coca Cola is looking at buttermilk, as its next offering, as it looks to revive its business in India. In India, it’s lookout for alternatives has also led it to tap into what’s known as ‘ethnic drinks.’