Coimbatore to host international textile fair in February

An international textile fair will be held here in February as was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, State Handloom Minister O S Manian said today. Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the conduct of the fair which would showcase the capability of the State in the textile sector and in finding newer markets for the products. Besides, the fair would help bridge the gap between production and sales, he said.

The Minister was here to discuss with the captains of the textile industry and experts on the successful conduct of the fair, since the government was hosting such a show for the first time. Asked about the impact of the five per cent good and service tax imposed on the textile sector, he expressed hope the Centre would soon bring it down.

To a question on fixing of wages for the labourers in the industry, the Minister said the State government would soon fix the pay of handloom weavers coming under the cooperative sector, while the revised pay for workers in the poweroom sector would be decided upon through talks between the district Collectors and labour unions.