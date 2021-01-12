Cognizant to acquire Australian firm Servian

Cognizant has more than 1,200 professionals in Australia serving over 110 clients, including top Australian banks, insurers, retailers, and communications companies.

US-based IT services company Cognizant, which has a significant workforce presence in India, on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Servian, a Sydney-based, privately held enterprise transformation consultancy specialising in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design and cloud.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Servian is Cognizant’s 10th digital-focused acquisition announced since January 2020, highlighting Cognizant’s strategy to accelerate capabilities and growth in priority areas of data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud, and Internet of Things.

The acquisition of Servian significantly expands Cognizant’s integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to help clients move to the cloud, build digital products and services, unlock value from data, modernise enterprise applications, and achieve operational excellence.

Jane Livesey, CEO, Cognizant Australia and New Zealand, said, “Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand are at an inflection point in their digital adoption. Cognizant’s extensive digital expertise combined with Servian’s strengths as the premier technology partner in the region will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients.”

Tony Nicol, founder and CEO, Servian, said, “With Cognizant’s deep industry expertise and global scale, we will be able to apply our strengths in strategic advisory, engineering delivery, and managed services across an even broader spectrum of challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy.”

After acquisition, Servian’s 500-odd technology and consulting professionals, based primarily in Australia and New Zealand, will join Cognizant, doubling the size of Cognizant’s cloud and data team in Australia and New Zealand.