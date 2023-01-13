Cognizant names former Infy president Ravi Kumar new CEO

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday said it has appointed Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special adviser till March 15, 2023.

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as president from January 2016 through October 2022. In this role, he led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data & analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines.

In addition, he led the business process management (BPM) unit and was chair of the board of Infosys BPM. He has overseen Infosys business operations in India, Latin America, Japan, and China. He has also overseen the Infosys Public Services and Infosys Consulting Services subsidiaries. Kumar also led the Global Delivery organisation in the manufacturing industry group.

The company also announced that Stephen J Rohleder, a member of Cognizant’s board since March 2022, has been elected chair of the board. Former chair Michael Patsalos-Fox will remain on the board as an independent director.

Cognizant had previously announced that Kumar would join the company as president of Cognizant Americas. In connection with the CEO transition, Cognizant also announced that Surya Gummadi has been named president, Cognizant Americas. Gummadi, a 24-year veteran of Cognizant, had held the role on an interim basis since July 2022 and previously served as senior vice president of Cognizant’s Health Sciences business segment.

Kumar earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Shivaji University and his MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, India.