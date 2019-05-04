Cognizant likely to layoff employees as part of its “realignment program”

Published: May 4, 2019 8:12:27 PM

In 2017, around 400 senior executives of the company had accepted its voluntary Separation Package by offering up to nine months of salary that has likely helped it save around $60 million annually.

Cognizant had reportedly laid off around 200 senior employees last year as well to realign its workforce.

IT services major Cognizant is looking to lay off its headcount as part of its “realignment program” even as the company might incur around $23 million in additional compensation pertaining to the transition of its CEO Frank D’Souza as its Vice Chairman and the exit of its President Gajen Kandiah during the current quarter of 2019, the company said.

“As part of our realignment program, management is currently evaluating various strategies, including additional employee separation programs,” the company said in its Q1 2019 financial results.

Cognizant said that it had incurred $2 million in Q1 2019 in costs for the same and that the realignment charges may further include “employee separation costs, lease termination costs and costs related to the development of our realignment, as applicable”.

Cognizant had reportedly laid off around 200 senior employees last year as well to realign its workforce.

In 2017, around 400 senior executives of the company had accepted its voluntary Separation Package by offering up to nine months of salary that has likely helped it save around $60 million annually, PTI had reported.

While Cognizant’s quarterly revenue increased by 5.1 per cent to $4.11 billion from the year-ago quarter, its net profit declined to $441 million in Q1 2019 from $520 million in the year-ago quarter. This “leaves room for improvement,” said Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries adding that the company is “not yet delivering against the market opportunity”.

Cognizant also cut its 2019 revenue growth guidance to 3.6 per cent – 5.1 per cent that has reduced from 7 per cent – 9 per cent it had set a year ago. For Q2 2019, the company has set guidance in the 3.9 per cent -4.9 per cent bracket.

Cognizant intends to bring its cost structure closer in sync to its revenue targets in the coming quarters, said its CFO Karen McLoughlin.

Kotak Institutional Equities on its post-earnings report said that Cognizant’s Q1 results reflect poor execution and not an industry-wide slowdown, Financial Express reported.

