Cognizant leveraging AI expertise to boost business, order pipeline

Over the past few months Cognizant has been on an overdrive forging alliances and extending partnerships as it looks to leverage the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing and expand the order pipeline.

It’s raining partnerships for Cognizant. The global IT major anticipates leveraging the power of Generative AI to help enhance customer service experiences across industries. The company recently extended its partnership to 5 years with Gilead for an expected value of $800 million and it will manage global IT infrastructure while leading digital transformation initiatives designed to enhance overall client experience and enable faster time to market for Gilead products.

Speaking about the deal, Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas said, “Working together our teams will be leveraging the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing, and Generative AI to help Gilead bring its products to market faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction.”

But that’s not all. Through June Cognizant has been in the process of initiating or extending similar partnerships leveraging Generative AI. The company has also expanded its collaboration with Microsoft, its partner simce 2022. Gummadi at that point had also reiteraretd how the aim is to “advance the progress of innovative technologies, like AI, strategically across all vertical markets.

This apart, Cognizant and ServiceNow had also announced a strategic partnership to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation. It is also partnering with Accuray to accelerate corporate transformation and drive operational efficiency in the radiation therapy business to streamline processes and reduce costs while continuing to innovate. Orkla too extends its relationship with Cognizant to modernize the delivery model and make it future-ready.

Earlier in May this year, Cognizant had launched a new, enterprise-wide platform, Cognizant Neuro AI, designed to provide enterprises with a comprehensive approach to accelerate the adoption of generative AI technology. According to Anna Elango, EVP of Cognizant’s Core Technologies and Insights, as shared in May, “With the power of generative AI, we aim to help our clients catalyze informed decisions and tackle complex business challenges to drive cost efficiencies, resilience and business revenue.”