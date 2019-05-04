Cognizant cuts full-year guidance, net profit slips

IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a sequential decline of 32% in net profit to $441 million, which is also a 15.2% y-o-y decline. The company cut its full-year revenue growth guidance for 2019 to 3.6%-5.1%, a drop from 7%-9% it had set a year ago. The guidance for the second quarter has been set at the 3.9%-4.9% range. While revenues saw a slight decline sequentially, it rose to $4.11 billion, up 5.1% (6.8% in constant currency) from a year ago. GAAP operating margin was 13.1% compared to 17.7% last year and a fall of 3.7% quarter-on-quarter. Cognizant also had to pay Indian authorities $117 million after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year. \u201cCognizant's growth and performance in the quarter leaves room for improvement,\u201d said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer. \u201cWhile I am encouraged by our client centricity, our employees' winning spirit and our innovation, we are not yet delivering against the market opportunity. We are committed to strengthening our execution to invest in growth and drive shareholder value,\u201d said the CEO. Humphries had replaced earlier CEO Franciso D\u2019Souza at the beginning of April 2019. During the first quarter, financial services \u2013 which hold the largest share in the company\u2019s revenues with 34.9% \u2013 went down by 1.7% y-o-y and around 1% q-o-q. Cognizant said the segment was impacted by continued softness in its business with a few of their largest banking clients and several insurance and North American regional banking clients. It added that, during the quarter, the company made progress in furthering its platforms and solutions strategy for banking clients through the acquisition of MeritSoft. Other verticals for the company saw growth. Kotak Institutional Equities on its post-earnings report said that the weakness in Cognizant\u2019s performance reflects poor execution rather than an industry-wide slowdown. It also said that Cognizant will go through more management changes to bring about a turnaround. \u201cThe transition to a profitable growth model initiated a couple of years back had its share of challenges which have been compounded by slippages in execution. Against this backdrop, the ability of the company to deliver board-backed medium-term revenue growth target of 7-11% and EBIT margin of 19% with 10 bps expansion every year seems unrealistic to execute in the near-term,\u201d it said. Cognizant shares ended at $66.61, down 7.72%, on Nasdaq.