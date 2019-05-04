Cognizant cuts full-year guidance, net profit slips

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:28:22 AM

While revenues saw a slight decline sequentially, it rose to $4.11 billion, up 5.1% (6.8% in constant currency) from a year ago.

It also said that Cognizant will go through more management changes to bring about a turnaround.

IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a sequential decline of 32% in net profit to $441 million, which is also a 15.2% y-o-y decline. The company cut its full-year revenue growth guidance for 2019 to 3.6%-5.1%, a drop from 7%-9% it had set a year ago. The guidance for the second quarter has been set at the 3.9%-4.9% range.

While revenues saw a slight decline sequentially, it rose to $4.11 billion, up 5.1% (6.8% in constant currency) from a year ago. GAAP operating margin was 13.1% compared to 17.7% last year and a fall of 3.7% quarter-on-quarter. Cognizant also had to pay Indian authorities $117 million after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.

“Cognizant’s growth and performance in the quarter leaves room for improvement,” said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer. “While I am encouraged by our client centricity, our employees’ winning spirit and our innovation, we are not yet delivering against the market opportunity. We are committed to strengthening our execution to invest in growth and drive shareholder value,” said the CEO. Humphries had replaced earlier CEO Franciso D’Souza at the beginning of April 2019.

During the first quarter, financial services – which hold the largest share in the company’s revenues with 34.9% – went down by 1.7% y-o-y and around 1% q-o-q. Cognizant said the segment was impacted by continued softness in its business with a few of their largest banking clients and several insurance and North American regional banking clients. It added that, during the quarter, the company made progress in furthering its platforms and solutions strategy for banking clients through the acquisition of MeritSoft. Other verticals for the company saw growth.
Kotak Institutional Equities on its post-earnings report said that the weakness in Cognizant’s performance reflects poor execution rather than an industry-wide slowdown. It also said that Cognizant will go through more management changes to bring about a turnaround.

“The transition to a profitable growth model initiated a couple of years back had its share of challenges which have been compounded by slippages in execution. Against this backdrop, the ability of the company to deliver board-backed medium-term revenue growth target of 7-11% and EBIT margin of 19% with 10 bps expansion every year seems unrealistic to execute in the near-term,” it said. Cognizant shares ended at $66.61, down 7.72%, on Nasdaq.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Cognizant cuts full-year guidance, net profit slips
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition