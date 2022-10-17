Cognizant appoints two new members to Executive Committee

Cognizant has appointed two new executives to its Executive Committee (EC) leadership team, Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant, said in an internal note.

Ravi Kumar S will join Cognizant on January 16, 2023 as president of Cognizant Americas. Kumar, who has over 20 years of experience in the consulting, process and technology transformation space, joins from Infosys where he served as president.

The second appointment is that of Prasad Sankaran who will be joining Cognizant on November 1, 2022, as the new head of the Software and Platform Engineering practice area.

Sankaran joins Cognizant from Bain & Company where he was a senior vice president and leader in the firm’s Enterprise Technology global practice. Sankaran previously spent 25 years at Accenture with his final role as senior managing director.

Cognizant’s EC is the core leadership team involved in strategic decisions, all of whom report directly to Humphries.

Cognizant has been strengthening its EC as part of its growth strategy. Earlier this year, Cognizant elevated Rob Walker to lead its Global Growth Markets and become a member of its EC. Walker joined Cognizant in early 2021 as managing director of UK & Ireland.