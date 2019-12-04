Cognizant appoints Greg Hyttenrauch as EVP, President of Digital Systems & Technology

IT firm Cognizant has appointed Greg Hyttenrauch as its Executive Vice President. (Reuters)

IT firm Cognizant has appointed Greg Hyttenrauch as its Executive Vice President and President of Digital Systems & Technology. In an email to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries made the announcement. The former Vodafone executive will join the Executive Committee and will report to Humphries. Hyttenrauch will be based in London, the email added.

“Having worked closely with Greg at Vodafone, I know him to be a strong, client-centric leader who’s passionate about delighting clients and delivering results. His background spans business applications, IT infrastructure, and digital technologies, underpinned by years of experience in sales, delivery, and general management,” Humphries said. Prior to Vodafone, Hyttenrauch spent seven years at Capgemini, holding leadership roles that included Deputy CEO, Global Infrastructure Services, and Global Sales Officer and CEO of the UK and Nordics Outsourcing Business Unit.

“I want to offer a special thank you to Pradeep Shilige for agreeing to oversee DS&T during the search process, while leading Global Delivery, where he’s focused on further modernizing and optimising this essential capability …” Humphries said. He noted that the Digital Systems & Technology (DS&T), along with Digital Business and Digital Operations, is helping Cognizant compete and win in four digital battlegrounds: data, digital engineering, cloud, and Internet of Things.