Cognizant and ServiceNow ink partnership for AI-driven automation across industries

Cognizant and ServiceNow- a digitisation and automation solution provider announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of AI-driven automation across industries. The expanded alliance is expected to result in a $1 billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.

Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group will help joint clients challenged by rising costs, growing tech debt, manual processes and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy AI to help drive improvements in three areas:

-To improve the effectiveness of IT and promote business stability.

-To transform siloed customer, employee and business experiences to a unified experience.

-To allow faster innovation and time to market

Speaking about the partnership, Cognizant CEO, Ravi Kumar S said,””Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance the value of our clients’ products and services to their end customers.”

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott added that, “Every CEO is in an innovation race right now. By combining the power of Cognizant’s solutions and services with the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, we will accelerate automation to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. This means organisations in every industry from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, can keep pace in this ever-changing environment.”

The multi-disciplinary Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group significantly expands the decade-long relationship between the companies and will bring to market integrated offerings designed to solve complex problems, automate operations and enhance employee and end-customer experiences through the use of AI.

The partnership, as per both companies,will help clients take advantage of generative AI and hyperautomation of ERP systems, delivering next-generation service operations , optimising workflows and simplifying contact center management. It is also seen as enabling proactive maintenance and procurement of assets and effective pathways to net zero emissions.